SOCAR, ENOC discuss energy cooperation and future projects

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf has met with Hussein Lootah, Member of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the ENOC Group, to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two energy companies.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed ongoing and potential areas of collaboration, emphasizing the significance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between SOCAR and Dragon Oil in November. The agreement was highlighted as an important step toward expanding bilateral relations and deepening strategic partnerships, News.Az reports, citing SOCAR.

Photo: SOCAR

The discussions also covered cooperation opportunities across several segments of the energy sector, including exploration and production, digitalization, trading, marketing, and other areas of mutual interest.

Photo: SOCAR

Both parties expressed readiness to further enhance collaboration, underlining the importance of joint initiatives in supporting sustainable growth and innovation within the energy industry.

News.Az