Azerbaijan, Türkiye to further strengthen mutual military security

The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) has officially ratified the “Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye on strengthening mutual military security.”
The ratification was part of the agenda during the parliament’s session on December 16, News.Az reports, citing local media.
The memorandum was originally signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2025.