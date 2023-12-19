SOCAR holds seminar on security in oil industry facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) organized a seminar on security in oil industry facilities, featuring experts Fahri Erenel and Abdulla Agar from Turkiye. The seminar, attended by SOCAR's Security Department, "SOCAR Downstream Management" LLC, and law enforcement agencies, focused on risk assessment, threat detection, and technological security systems, News.Az reports.

During the seminar, the management staff of "SOCAR Turkey" and the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline (TANAP) security service shared their experience in the protection of oil industry facilities.

The next day, seminar participants visited the city of Shusha.

