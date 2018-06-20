SOCAR intends to close office in Estonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR intends to close its representative office in Estonia due to growing expenses, according to Estonia’s Äripäev financial new

The office was opened in October 2017 and specialized in rendering IT, accounting and other related services, Trend reports.

Turnover of SOCAR Trading Services Tallinn amounted to 100,000 euros in the first quarter of 2018.

SOCAR closed its office in Canada’s Calgary in 2017.

SOCAR includes such production unions as Azneft (enterprises producing oil and gas onshore and offshore), Azerikimya (the chemical enterprises) and Azerigas (distributor of gas produced in the country), as well as oil and gas processing plants, service companies and the facilities involved in geophysical and drilling operations.

Currently, SOCAR is the sole producer of oil products in Azerbaijan, as well as it operates more than 370 gas filling stations in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine. SOCAR is also a co-owner of Turkey's biggest petrochemical complex Petkim and other assets in Turkey.

