SOCAR international forum kicks off in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The third international forum of SOCAR "Downstream Caspian and Central Asia - Trade, Logistics, Oil Refining" started its work in Baku.

The forum is attended by the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, SOCAR and BP-Azerbaijan top representatives, experts from all transport structures of the country, experts from Central Asian countries, 1news.az reports.

The agenda includes the analysis of the global hydrocarbon market, return of the balance of supply and demand, important deposits in the region - Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, Kashagan and their impact on trade flows and export routes, regional gas projects, pipeline infrastructure for export from the region, target markets, geopolitics, pipeline capacities, Southern Gas Corridor - resource base, financing, prospects, key export ports and routes for Caspian, Kazakhstani and Turkmen oil, review of regional and export deals and the maritime, pipeline and railway logistics supporting them, optimizing and improving the efficiency of existing transport corridors, key export markets for the region's refineries and trade flows, refining in Azerbaijan, modernization and relocation of Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery and the impact of these processes on the market of Azerbaijan and neighboring countries, modernization of Kazakhstan's key refineries, Russian ports of the Black Sea as a key hub for the export of Kazakh oil products, Uzbekistan - options for supplying the existing refineries and Jizzak project with raw materials, oil refining in Turkmenistan and export of oil products.

The agenda also includes the Transcaucasian railway routes to the ports of Georgia - current status and prospects, a review of trends in global petrochemical products markets, price trends, trade flows, technologies, development, petrochemical projects of Azerbaijan in the context of global trends, current state and prospects, experience of SOCAR and AZERKIMYA in creation and development of modern petrochemical plants, the development of the OGPC project, the latest processing technologies for refineries, increasing economic efficiency.

News.Az

News.Az