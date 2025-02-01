SOCAR, Pakistan discuss successful development of cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf met with Pakistani Minister of Privatization, Transport and Investment Aleem Khan, News.az reports.

The successful development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including the energy sector, was emphasized at the meeting.

During the conversation, an exchange of views took place on the status of projects currently being discussed between SOCAR and Pakistani oil and gas companies, the progress achieved and goals, and new opportunities for cooperation were discussed.

News.Az