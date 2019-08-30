SOCAR to attract contractor for construction of new installation at Baku Refinery

SOCAR to attract contractor for construction of new installation at Baku Refinery

Azerbaijan’s state-owned company SOCAR is choosing a contractor for the construction of a new ELOU-AVT-6 installation, said Head of the project on modernization

According to him, the contractor will be one of two existing EPC contractors carrying out the modernization of BOR. The contractor will be determined by the end of the year, and the construction works will commence in 2020. It was noted that companies have already submitted their basic proposals.

Allahverdiyev also said that the phased construction of a catalytic cracking unit, catalytic reforming, naphtha hydrotreating, vacuum gas oil hydrotreating and an amine regeneration unit and a hydrogen unit will begin in 2021.

As part of the project, a diesel hydrotreatment unit weighing 526 tons has already been delivered, Allahverdiyev noted, adding that the life cycle of the new units at the refinery is supposed to last 25-30 years.

