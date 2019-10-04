SOCAR to import AI-92 gasoline

+ ↺ − 16 px

SOCAR may import AI-92 gasoline up to 120 thousand tonnes regarding ceasing of operations in Heydar Aliyev Baku Oil Refinery in order to carry out repairs, Ibrahim Ahmadov, Deputy Head of the SOCAR Public Relations and Events Department told APA-Economics.

According to him, it is planned to import a part of gasoline from Russia, while another part from Black Sea region countries.

“However last year’s experience shows that there has not been a need for import of planned amounts. That is why gasoline may be imported less than considered amount”, noted I. Ahmadov.

He also stated that the import of gasoline had not affected the prices of the mentioned fuel in the interior market, as it was considered for the short term and it will not effect this time.

Baku Oil Refinery has ceased its operation on October 4 in order to carry out repair works. Operations are planned to be resumed on October 24.

News.Az

