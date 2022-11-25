Society and media play huge role in combating violence against women: State Committee

Society and media play a huge role in combating violence against women, Sadagat Gahramanova, Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee of Azerbaijan for Family, Women and Children Affairs, said on Friday.

She made the remarks while speaking at an event dedicated to “The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” global campaign in Baku, News.Az reports.

Gahramanova noted that the global campaign aims to prevent any violence against women and to raise awareness about it.

The deputy chairperson underscored the need to intensify preventive measures in this regard.

“The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Family, Women and Children Affairs regularly organizes training sessions in educational institutions to underline the importance of combating gender-based violence,” she added.

