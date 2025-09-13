Solana news; Cardano price prediction & why Remittix is being tipped as the highest gaining asset of 2025

Crypto investors are shifting focus in 2025 as top projects like Solana and Cardano deliver fresh signals of strength. A rising contender is stealing the spotlight. With Cardano price prediction models forecasting a 300% surge and Solana hitting institutional milestones like a Nasdaq listing, the landscape looks bullish.

Yet analysts now tip Remittix (RTX) as the highest-gaining asset of the year. Backed by real-world payment use cases, a $250,000 giveaway, and a wallet beta launching September 15, Remittix is fast emerging as the breakout pick for those seeking the best altcoins to buy now.

Solana's ecosystem expansion reflects growing institutional confidence

Solana is currently priced near $213 as fresh developments continue to reinforce bullish momentum for the layer-1 blockchain. SOL Strategies Inc., a Canadian investment firm focused on the Solana ecosystem, has received approval to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker “STKE.” This makes it the first Solana treasury company to go public on Nasdaq and could signal deeper capital inflows ahead.

At the same time, Robinhood-backed USDG stablecoin has seen a 160% spike in circulating supply on Solana, overtaking Ethereum and showcasing Solana’s rising utility in stablecoin settlements. Such rapid growth reflects strong demand from both developers and users, further strengthening Solana’s position in DeFi and payment rails. The convergence of public listings, protocol adoption, and venture capital support paints a promising picture as SOL bulls now eye the $230 level.

Cardano price builds bullish setup as whales accumulate aggressively

The Cardano price is currently around $0.8547, with analysts eyeing a potential surge to $2.5 in the months ahead. Despite a 20% decline earlier this year, recent whale accumulation and improving technicals suggest ADA could be gearing up for a breakout. Analysts like Sebi project a 300%+ surge, citing historical patterns of long consolidation followed by parabolic rallies.

Whale demand has intensified across on-chain metrics, with large ADA wallets increasing their holdings over the past three weeks. This accumulation phase typically precedes significant price moves, bolstering analyst conviction that Cardano could retest its previous highs and potentially reach new territory above $2.

Remittix rallies as experts project it could become the highest-gaining asset of 2025

While Solana and Cardano remain dominant players in the top 10, Remittix (RTX) is now being tipped by multiple analysts as the altcoin with the most asymmetric upside in 2025. Unlike SOL and ADA, which depend on broad ecosystem plays, Remittix is focused squarely on one powerful problem: global payments.

Remittix has already raised over $24.5 million, sold more than 651 million tokens, and is now priced at $0.1050. Its listings on BitMart and LBANK followed after crossing the $20M and $22M funding thresholds, respectively. The Q3 beta wallet launches September 15, with real crypto-to-bank transfer capabilities in 30+ countries.

Here are five reasons Remittix is standing out as one of the best altcoins to buy now:

Solving a global $19T remittance problem with direct crypto-to-bank rails that remove middlemen and high fees

Audited by CertiK, ensuring transparency and instilling trust among early adopters and institutions alike

Real product rollout ahead of listings, including a utility-first wallet for sending crypto into any bank account

Attracting whales from other ecosystems, including former DOGE and SHIB holders seeking utility over memes

Built for real-world use with expanding FX conversion support and institutional compliance layers baked in

Conclusion

The Cardano price is showing strong recovery signals, with whales backing a potential 300% rally in 2025. Solana, meanwhile, benefits from ecosystem breakthroughs like the Nasdaq listing of STKE and stablecoin dominance over Ethereum. But it is Remittix that continues to draw high-conviction investors seeking the best altcoins to buy now with exponential upside.

