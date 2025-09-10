Solana price explosion seen as inevitable, but BONK and WIF holders rotate into Layer Brett instead

Solana price explosion seen as inevitable, but BONK and WIF holders rotate into Layer Brett instead

+ ↺ − 16 px

The crypto market’s eyes are once again on Solana, with many analysts calling a breakout toward new highs “inevitable.” Momentum continues to build as institutional allocations and ETF chatter grow louder.

But behind the bullish headlines, a quieter trend is emerging: smart money from BONK, WIF, and even Solana holders is steadily rotating into Layer Brett, the Ethereum-based Layer 2 meme project that just blasted through $2 million raised in its presale at $0.0053. The Layer Brett narrative — a blend of meme virality and Ethereum infrastructure — is becoming impossible to ignore.

Solana price forecast: technical optimism with capped upside

From a technical standpoint, Solana is consolidating above the $200 level inside a bullish ascending channel. The RSI at 58 leaves ample room before overbought conditions kick in. Resistance between $215 and $230 remains the key battleground. If bulls break through $215 decisively, momentum could accelerate toward $240 to $280.

Support levels at $197, $192, and $182 provide strong backing, with $168 only on the table if momentum collapses. All of this paints a bullish picture for Solana price, but here’s the reality check: at a $115 billion market cap, those chart targets amount to single-digit percentage gains compared to the exponential upside traders crave.

BONK, WIF, and the fleeting nature of meme pumps

As for BONK, the dog-themed Solana meme coin that defined the chain’s 2023–2024 bull run, the outlook is even more sobering. Once the darling of retail, BONK has settled into billion-dollar territory where gains are capped and liquidity rotation is ruthless. Analysts point out that meme tokens rarely sustain second acts — the law of diminishing returns hits hard. Even with occasional spikes, BONK is unlikely to recreate its meteoric run; the scale of inflows required simply isn’t there.

WIF, another Solana-native meme, shows similar fatigue. The meme mania that fueled these tokens was powerful, but the market is already moving on. New narratives and hybrid projects with real infrastructure support are capturing both whale and retail interest.

Why Layer Brett is pulling capital away

While Solana and BONK fight to hold onto their legacy status, Layer Brett is emerging as the asymmetric play for 2025. As an Ethereum Layer 2 meme hybrid, Layer Brett delivers what older projects can’t: instant transactions, negligible gas fees, and staking yields in the tens of thousands of percent for early adopters. Unlike pure memes, Layer Brett is tethered to Ethereum’s scaling narrative — a sector analysts expect to process trillions annually by 2027.

That combination of utility and virality makes the Layer Brett presale one of the most attractive entries in the market. With $2 million raised and momentum building toward its next funding milestone, every dollar of institutional capital flowing into Ethereum strengthens the case for downstream Layer 2 gems like Layer Brett.

Final word $LBRETT is the play for parabolic gains this year

Solana prices may well break $215, and yes, BONK and WIF might stage odd rallies. But neither offers the kind of life-changing returns that crypto traders hunt for. Layer Brett, on the other hand, sits at the intersection of meme energy and Ethereum infrastructure — exactly where asymmetric alpha thrives.

In the race for 2025, Solana and BONK will be remembered as yesterday’s winners. The future belongs to Layer Brett, and presale buyers know they’re front-running what could be the next 100x memecoin and core crypto infrastructure supercycle.

LBRETT is available now at $0.0053. Don’t miss out on the next 100x—join the Layer Brett presale today.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

News.Az