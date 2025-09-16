Solana price prediction: SOL price nears $250, but new crypto investors favour trending altcoins like Remittix

+ ↺ − 16 px

The cryptocurrency communities and forums are heating up and buzzing again after different Solana price predictions see the token at $250. After months of consolidation, SOL is approaching the $250 level and many analysts' Solana price predictions predict that the token will climb higher.

While SOL seems bullish for the 2025 ending, investors are still hunting for higher potential opportunities. The investors are convinced and are accumulating this trending altcoin project, Remittix (RTX), which combines PayFi innovation with early-stage potential.

Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Break Higher?

SOL is trading at around $243, a 0.46% increase from its opening price of $242.44. It rallied to $249.26, faced resistance and pulled back.

For SOL to have enough momentum to push higher, it must trade above $230.32, gather momentum and move towards the resistance level at $248.24. Breaking above the $248.24 resistance would see SOL rise to the next resistance at $263.78, then $294.87 and beyond.

Ali Martinez’ Solana Price Prediction placed SOL at $350 in the mid-term and $1200 in the long term. However, he warns that Solana $SOL has little resistance ahead. Key supports to watch are $239 and $224.

Source: Ali_chart via X.

With increasing Institutional interest and whispers of a potential Solana ETF, the SOL price is set for the moon.

Despite the bullish Solana price predictions, seasoned investors recognise that Solana’s large market cap of $133 billion limits its ability to deliver high gains. Hence, they would rather invest in an emerging PayFi solution, Remittix (RTX).

Remittix: The PayFi Altcoin Gaining Global Buzz

Remittix (RTX) is a PayFi altcoin that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ countries and supports 40+ cryptocurrencies. Users send cryptocurrencies converted with a live FX rate on the app, which is then deposited as fiat to the recipient's account.

The Remittix project also features a referral program for users to earn on the platform. Users will earn a 15% reward on the buyer's presale purchase in USDT. Rewards are instantly claimable every 24 hours via the Remittix dashboard.

Remittix highlights:

A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.

An upcoming wallet launch in Q3 with real-time FX rates.

Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers and remitters.

