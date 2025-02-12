Somali President: We would like Azerbaijan to share the experience it went through

“We would like Azerbaijan to share the experience it went through, and we are ready to learn from your practical experience,” said President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mohamud during a joint press conference with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“Somalia is a country in transition from a difficult era to a very bright future. Somalia is a rich and resourceful country, but circumstances have not given it the opportunity to prosper,” the Somali President emphasized, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

“With good partners like Azerbaijan, I believe that the potential of our country will be very visible and predictable. Predictable politics and predictable policies of development are other key areas in which we can learn from Azerbaijan,” President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud added.

