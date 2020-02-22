Some 1.5 billion drams worth damage caused to Armenian environment in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Environment and Subsoil Protection Inspectorate estimated the damage caused to the environment during 2019 at about 1.5 billion drams, ARKA reports.

The Environment Ministry said in 2019 its employees discovered 1,863 violations of the nature protection law and 914 people were subjected to administrative penalties. Also, 814 cases were sent to law enforcement agencies and 512.3 million drams worth of damage were recovered.

News.Az

