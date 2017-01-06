Son of ex-Azerbaijani police officer suspected of murder recalled from army

Son of ex-Azerbaijani police officer suspected of murder recalled from army

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aghajavad Javadzade, son of a former police officer (Rovshan Javadov) who was suspected of murdering a citizen (Elchin Gasimov), faces charges under Article 307.3 (concealment a grave crime) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Azerbaijan Salyan’s district court has chosen a preventive measure against Aghajavad Javadzade in the form of arrest for three months.

Javadzade has been recalled from the army and arrested, APA has learned.

The body of Elchin Gasimov, 26, who was reported missing in Salyan district November 2015, was discovered in the yard of the house owned by district resident Rovshan Javadov.

The district police department found him guilty of committing the murder. It became clear that he the police officer buried the victim’s body in his own yard and left the country.

R. Javadov is the brother of Rafig Javadov, former deputy head of Salyan district municipality.

According to the statement made by the Interior Ministry’s press service, Elchin Gasimov, a Salyan resident, left home on November 11, 2015 and did not return.

Investigation revealed that Gasimov was stabbed to death by his neighbor Rovshan Javadov in his home as a result of dispute and buried in the yard.

The remains of Gasimov’s body were exhumed.

R. Javadov is currently in Germany, measures are underway for Javadov to be arrested and extradited to the country.

Eldar Sultanov, spokesman for the Prosecutor General's Office, told APA that a criminal case has been launched under Article 120.1 (premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code.

News.Az







News.Az