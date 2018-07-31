Son of Heydar Jemal killed in Africa

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist Orhan Jemal, the son of the famous philosopher Heydar Jemal, cameraman Kirill Radchenko and director Alexander Rastorguev died in the Central African Republic.

According to Oxu.Az, Russian Rain TV channel was informed about this by two sources in the "Center for Investigation Management."

They filmed a documentary project there.

According to one of the interlocutors, the death of the film crew was confirmed in the UN mission in the CAR, as well as local civil servants.

The Russians were stopped at a checkpoint, the source asserts. What exactly happened to them is unknown.

The dead are identified.

The death of Orhan Jemal was also confirmed to BBC by his friend Maxim Shevchenko.

"We did a project on the CAR together. The day before yesterday they were in contact last time. The truth is very hard to say, they are my friends," the editor-in-chief of the CIM, Andrei Konyakhin, told the channel.

The sources of Rain TV also specified that the death of three journalists was confirmed in the UN mission in the CAR. They were sent to the city of Bombari and were stopped at a checkpoint. What happened next is unknown.

