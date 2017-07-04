Sons of officials in Armenia do not serve in the army

Sons of officials in Armenia do not serve in the army

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Everyone should understand that it is our state, our army, and everyone should serve in the army, no matter whose son he is."

Azvision.az reports citing Armenian mass media that the due statement came from Sasun Mikayelyan from the "Yelk" faction.

The Armenian MP said that sons of officials do not serve in the army by reason of illness of studying.

Mikayelyan noted that the current regime has turned them into refugees: "Over the years, people try to make the country normal and they become deserter, many of them being imprisoned illegally," the Armenian MP said.

News.Az

News.Az