Sony unveils Hyperpop PS5 covers, DualSense controllers

Sony has introduced newly designed DualSense wireless controllers and PlayStation 5 console covers as part of its Hyperpop Collection.

The updated lineup comes in red, green, and blue colors, each featuring a gradient effect that transitions from black to bright neon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"A seamless gradient wraps around the front and back of the DualSense, finished in a high-gloss coat that makes the colors pop more than ever," said Sae Kobayashi, a member of Sony's Color, Material and Finish design team, in a Wednesday release.

"The console covers are also getting the same glow-up, featuring a subtle hint of transparency."

