Yandex metrika counter

Sony unveils Hyperpop PS5 covers, DualSense controllers

  • Economics
  • Share
Sony unveils Hyperpop PS5 covers, DualSense controllers
Image: Sony

Sony has introduced newly designed DualSense wireless controllers and PlayStation 5 console covers as part of its Hyperpop Collection.

The updated lineup comes in red, green, and blue colors, each featuring a gradient effect that transitions from black to bright neon, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"A seamless gradient wraps around the front and back of the DualSense, finished in a high-gloss coat that makes the colors pop more than ever," said Sae Kobayashi, a member of Sony's Color, Material and Finish design team, in a Wednesday release.

"The console covers are also getting the same glow-up, featuring a subtle hint of transparency."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      