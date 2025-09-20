South Africa police uncover $20m crystal meth lab

South African police have reported dismantling a crystal methamphetamine laboratory on a farm in the eastern part of the country, where drugs valued at $20 million (£15 million) were found.

Five people "from a North American country" have been arrested, while two others "believed to be from West African countries" fled the scene, a statement said, News.Az reports citing BBC.

Police photographs show industrial manufacturing equipment along with weighing scales and lunch boxes filled with the illegal drug.

In a 2022 Global State of Harm Reduction report, South Africa was described as one of the largest crystal meth consumer markets in the world. Its geography and "porous borders" make it an ideal transit point for illicit drugs, the UN says.