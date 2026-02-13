South Korea confirms three new African swine fever cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea has confirmed three additional cases of African swine fever (ASF) at pig farms located in central and southern regions of the country, quarantine authorities said Friday, bringing the total number of infections reported this year to 14.

According to the central disaster management headquarters for ASF, the newly identified cases were reported at farms in Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province, Gimcheon in North Gyeongsang Province, and Hongseong in South Chungcheong Province, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

South Korea recorded its first confirmed ASF case of the year on Jan. 16.

Authorities have dispatched quarantine officials to the affected farms to conduct epidemiological investigations. As part of efforts to contain the outbreak, approximately 10,000 pigs being raised at the three farms are scheduled to be culled to prevent further transmission of the disease.

In addition, officials issued a 48-hour standstill order covering pig farms and related facilities in the affected regions and neighboring areas, aiming to limit livestock movement and reduce the risk of spread.

With concerns that ASF could spread further during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday next week, authorities announced plans to inspect all of the country’s roughly 4,800 pig farms by Feb. 28.

Quarantine officials also said they will intensify crackdowns on the distribution of illegally imported livestock products. Previous epidemiological investigations indicated that ASF may have been introduced through unauthorized animal products, prompting tighter monitoring and enforcement measures.

