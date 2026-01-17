S. Korea confirms first African swine fever case in 2 months

The outbreak was confirmed at a pig farm in Gangneung, located about 170 kilometers east of Seoul in Gangwon Province, the provincial government said, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Officials stated that tests showed 29 of the 32 pigs that died at the farm on Friday were infected with ASF. The disease is deadly for pigs but poses no risk to humans.

This marks the country’s first confirmed ASF case since November, when a previous outbreak was identified in Dangjin, South Chungcheong Province.

As part of containment efforts, authorities culled around 20,000 pigs at the affected farm and issued a 48-hour standstill order for pig farms across six neighboring cities and counties.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered immediate emergency measures after being briefed on the case, including restricting access to the farm and carrying out culling operations.

He also emphasized the importance of conducting a comprehensive epidemiological investigation to identify the source of the outbreak and prevent further spread.