South Korea scrutinizes FX risks for retail investors amid weak won

South Korea’s financial market watchdog is reviewing measures to protect retail investors from foreign exchange risks as the won continues to weaken. Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Chan-jin emphasized that authorities will examine whether financial firms fully explain hedging risks for overseas investments.



The won has dropped over 4% against the U.S. dollar this quarter, largely due to increased overseas investments by residents and foreign sales of domestic stocks. While financial firms appear stable, authorities are also investigating banks over equity-linked derivatives sales and private equity firm MBK Partners regarding its Homeplus sale, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lee highlighted the importance of stronger regulations following recent data leaks at South Korean companies, including Upbit, Lotte Card, and Coupang, calling for improved investor protection and corporate data security.

