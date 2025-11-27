South Korean police raid Hanwha Ocean after worker’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean police and Labour Ministry officials raided the Hanwha Ocean shipyard in the southeastern city of Geoje on Thursday following the death of a worker.

Authorities launched the search as part of an investigation into the incident, though no further details about the circumstances of the worker’s death have been released, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A Hanwha Ocean spokesperson said in a text message that the company is “cooperating with the investigation as much as possible.”

The Labour Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Hanwha Ocean fell 3.3% in Seoul trading after news of the raid.

