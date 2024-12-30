South Korea to inspect all Boeing 737-800s after deadly Jeju Air crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s government will conduct inspections on all Boeing 737-800 aircraft in the country following the crash of a Jeju Air plane at Muan International Airport on December 29, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The accident claimed the lives of 179 of the 181 people on board, making it the deadliest airplane crash in South Korea’s history.The country has declared a week of mourning. The two survivors are crew members.According to preliminary data, the crash was caused by a landing gear malfunction due to a collision with birds. The plane attempted to land but was forced to make an extra lap. Witnesses reported seeing flames coming from the airplane’s engine while it was still in the air. The crew attempted to land the plane on its fuselage, but the aircraft was unable to reduce speed and struck a building at the end of the runway, resulting in an explosion and fire.On Monday, another Jeju Air plane returned to its departure airport due to a problem with its landing gear, a situation similar to the crash incident, Yonhap reported, citing sources.

News.Az