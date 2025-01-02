South Korean police raid Muan airport over deadly Jeju Air plane crash
Yonhap
South Korean police on Thursday raided Muan International Airport, the office of Jeju Air and other locations over the airline's deadly crash that killed 179 people, News.az reports citing Yonhap.
The Jeonnam Provincial Police conducted search and seizure operations into the airport in southwest South Korea, the Seoul office of Jeju Air and the Muan office of the Busan Regional Office of Aviation, officials said.
The search warrant was issued on charges of professional negligence resulting in death, officials said.
On Sunday, the Jeju Air passenger jet from Bangkok crashed into the outer wall of Muan International Airport during a belly landing, leaving 179 of the 181 people on board dead.
