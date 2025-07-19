South Korea’s ex-president Yoon faces new charges in martial law probe

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s imprisoned former president Yoon Suk Yeol has been indicted on new charges as investigations continue into his controversial declaration of martial law last December, prosecutors announced on Saturday.

The special prosecutor’s office said the fresh charges include abuse of authority to obstruct others’ rights, ordering the deletion of official records, and blocking the execution of arrest warrants, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Yoon, who is already standing trial for insurrection, a crime punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty, has denied all allegations. His legal team has not yet commented on the latest indictment.

Yoon was impeached and removed from office earlier this year following public outcry over his martial law declaration, which critics say was an attempt to cling to power.

A special prosecutor was appointed in June to lead a series of cases tied to Yoon’s actions.

The former president has been detained at the Seoul Detention Center since earlier this month, and a court rejected his appeal for release earlier this week.

The investigation has intensified as prosecutors dig deeper into Yoon’s alleged attempts to disrupt legal processes and conceal evidence related to the imposition of martial law.

