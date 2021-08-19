South Korea’s parliamentary delegation visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug has today visited Azerbaijan’s Alley of Martyrs to commemorate, Reuters reported.

Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The visitors then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as landscaping work carried out in the city.

News.Az