South Korea’s parliamentary delegation visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

A delegation led by the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug has today visited Azerbaijan’s Alley of Martyrs to commemorate, Reuters reported. 

Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves, and laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The visitors then enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs, as well as landscaping work carried out in the city.

