South Korea’s special counsel pushes to interrogate ex-President Yoon over martial law plot

South Korea’s special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s failed martial law attempt has initiated formal procedures to bring him in for questioning after he refused a second summons on Monday.

Yoon, who has been in custody at the Seoul Detention Center since his re-arrest last Thursday, declined to appear at the special counsel’s office for a 2 p.m. interrogation, News.Az reports, citing local media.

In response, the prosecution submitted an official request for the detention center to forcibly escort Yoon to the interrogation room at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office by 3:30 p.m.

“Yoon is currently under detention and does not have the right to refuse appearance for questioning,” said Assistant Special Counsel Park Ji-young during a press briefing. “He does, however, retain the right to remain silent.”

Yoon’s legal representatives stated that he would not attend the questioning session, citing a previously submitted statement of absence. They claimed that “no change in circumstances” warranted his appearance. Last Friday, Yoon skipped a scheduled session as well, citing health concerns. However, prison officials reportedly informed the special counsel that Yoon had no medical condition preventing his attendance.

Yoon is facing five serious charges stemming from his alleged attempt to impose martial law on December 3, 2024. These include violating the rights of Cabinet members by convening only a select few in a closed meeting ahead of the declaration, and drafting a falsified martial law decree afterward—allegedly signed by then Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and then Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun—before discarding the document.

Further charges allege Yoon misused the presidential spokesperson for foreign media to spread false information about the incident. He is also accused of directing the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block his arrest in early January and to erase secure phone records used by three top military officials.

This marks the second arrest of Yoon. He was first taken into custody in January while still in office but was later released in March after a court annulled the arrest warrant.

The investigation into Yoon has since expanded, with potential treason charges under review, following new evidence that he may have provoked North Korea into a military reaction as part of a broader effort to justify martial law.

