Southern Gas Corridor - joint contribution of Azerbaijan, UK to global energy security - minister

The Southern Gas Corridor is a joint contribution of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom to ensuring global energy security, said Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan's energy minister, News.az reports.

He was addressing the event dedicated to the national holiday of the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland - the Birthday of King Charles III.

"Our energy cooperation plays an important role in global energy security. We have successfully implemented our projects as part of our energy cooperation, which was established in 1994 with the signing of the Contract of the Century. Today we are expanding our cooperation with bp in the field of green energy and decarbonization. The construction of a solar power plant in Jabrayil will be a significant contribution to the development of our partnership," he said.

Shabazov noted the cooperation in green energy transition further diversifies the interaction in the non-oil sector.

He specifically highlighted the participation of British companies in the implementation of projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as in the demining process.

