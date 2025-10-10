Southwest US braces for heavy rains, flash floods as tropical storms move in

Remnants of former Category 2 Hurricane Priscilla are expected to drench large portions of the Southwest, including some of the nation’s driest areas, News.Az reports, citing Axios.

Flood watches are currently in effect for much of Arizona — including Phoenix and Flagstaff — as well as parts of Southern California, Nevada, Utah, and Colorado.

"Deep tropical moisture surging into the Southwest U.S. will lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms capable of producing flash flooding the next several days," per a National Weather Service Thursday forecast update.

The NWS' Weather Prediction Center issued a moderate (Level 3 out of 4) flood risk for Arizona for Friday, including for Phoenix and Flagstaff.

"Scattered instances of flash flooding will remain possible especially near urban areas, burn scars, and slot canyons," the NWS WPC said.

As Tropical Storm Priscilla moves off the west coast of Baja California, Mexico, the southwestern U.S. faces 2 to 4 inches of rain, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Local storm total maxima up to 6 inches was expected across portions of central and northern Arizona, southern Utah and southwest Colorado through Saturday.

The NHC warned flash flooding was "likely in portions of central Arizona, with scattered areas of flash flooding expected across the remainder of Arizona, southern Utah, southwest Colorado, and far northwest New Mexico."