Spain, Lebanon urge immediate cease-fire, condemning Israel's attacks

On Monday, Spain and Lebanon jointly called for an immediate and permanent cease-fire to restore Lebanon's territorial sovereignty in light of Israel's ongoing attacks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

In a joint statement on X, the two countries urged an immediate cease-fire and called for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.The resolution, passed by the council unanimously in 2006, calls for a complete cessation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel and the establishment of a zone free of armed personnel and military equipment, except for those belonging to the Lebanese army and UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL).They also requested guarantees for the return of displaced persons on both sides of the "blue line,” a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel.Calling for full respect for international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, they condemned Israel's attacks on UN peacekeepers, as well as its strikes on Lebanese infrastructure, armed forces, health care workers, journalists, and civilians.The joint statement came during the opening of the 9th Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean in Barcelona. Both nations pledged to work together to stabilize southern Lebanon and build lasting peace in the region.- 'Destruction of Gaza risks making the establishment of Palestinian state impossible'Separately, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares told state radio RNE that “the complete destruction of Gaza risks making it impossible to establish a Palestinian state.”He stressed the importance of a two-state solution and called on the international community to take action toward a viable and realistic Palestinian state.Albares also urged sanctions against anyone seeking to make conflict resolution between Israel and Palestine impossible.Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 43,000 people and injured over 100,000, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.As the conflict spread to Lebanon with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, over 2,600 people have been killed and more than 12,000 others injured in Israeli attacks since last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv on Oct. 1 expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.

News.Az