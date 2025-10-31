Spain reportedly hosts secret Coalition of Volunteers meeting to boost aid for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Madrid will host a confidential meeting of the Coalition of Volunteers on Tuesday, November 4, aimed at advancing support for Ukraine. The Directors-General from 35 countries will meet privately, without mobile phones, to discuss Kyiv’s urgent needs.

The full-day summit, running from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., will focus on ways to increase military and financial aid, coordinate international pressure on Russia, and clarify priorities for assistance. Participants have been instructed not to share details on social media or public platforms, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, will address the delegations for 30 minutes, although he will not attend all sessions, as the meeting is organized at a lower diplomatic level.

Discussions will also cover security guarantees for Ukraine, examining legal, political, and diplomatic frameworks, as well as potential contributions from coalition members to deter future Russian aggression.

The secretive meeting follows a recent London summit where leaders explored sending Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv and using frozen Russian assets to finance Ukraine’s defense and reconstruction, a topic that remains unresolved.

News.Az