Spain set to rejoin Germany’s top 10 export markets

Spain is set to re-enter Germany’s top 10 export markets in 2025 as shipments surge on the back of strong Spanish economic growth, according to projections from Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI).

German exports to Spain are forecast to jump 8.5% to €58.8 billion, making Spain the fastest-growing destination among Germany’s 10 largest export markets. The increase would lift Spain back into the top 10 for the first time since 2009, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Spain’s economy is expected to grow by nearly 2.9% in 2025, far outpacing Germany’s projected 0.3% growth, boosting demand for German goods and pushing bilateral trade close to €100 billion, GTAI said.

Private consumption, supported by a tourism boom and rising immigration, is driving demand, according to GTAI’s representative in Madrid. Strong growth in Spanish imports of investment goods also favors German exporters, analysts said.

The surge in Spanish demand could help offset weaker German exports to China and the United States, though analysts warn that soft domestic demand across the EU continues to pose challenges for broader export growth.

