Spain, Slovenia and Ireland threaten Eurovision withdrawal if Israel competes

Ireland, Spain, and Slovenia have intensified their opposition to Israel’s potential participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, raising the possibility of high-profile withdrawals from the annual event.

Irish national broadcaster RTE stated, “Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest if the participation of Israel goes ahead.” The broadcaster cited the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, expressing concern over the loss of lives, targeted attacks on journalists, restricted access for international reporters, and the plight of remaining hostages, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Spain, Culture Minister Ernest Urtasun signaled that the country could also exit the contest if Israel is allowed to compete. Speaking on La Hora de La 1, Urtasun emphasized that Spain had formally requested Israel’s exclusion, warning that participation would effectively normalize Israel’s role in international forums amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, where more than 64,600 Palestinians have died since October 2023.

Slovenia’s public broadcaster, RTV Slovenija, confirmed that the country will withdraw from Eurovision 2026 should Israel return, framing the decision as an act of solidarity with Palestine—a stance first voiced at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) General Assembly in July.

The EBU has extended the deadline for broadcasters to confirm participation until mid-December and is expected to vote on Israel’s eligibility during its next assembly in Geneva on December 4–5.

