Spain supports EU plan to use frozen Russian assets, reduces gas imports

Spain has voiced support for European Commission efforts to use frozen Russian assets held in the EU to help finance the Ukrainian government.

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told Bloomberg TV that Spain is advocating for “creative ways” to utilize these immobilized assets to increase funding for Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cuerpo also confirmed that Spain, one of the EU’s main importers of Russian liquefied natural gas, is actively working to cut imports from Russia and diversify supplies, including sourcing more from the United States.

