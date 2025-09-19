Yandex metrika counter

Spain supports EU plan to use frozen Russian assets, reduces gas imports

  • Politics
  • Share
Spain supports EU plan to use frozen Russian assets, reduces gas imports
Photo: Reuters

Spain has voiced support for European Commission efforts to use frozen Russian assets held in the EU to help finance the Ukrainian government.

Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo told Bloomberg TV that Spain is advocating for “creative ways” to utilize these immobilized assets to increase funding for Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Cuerpo also confirmed that Spain, one of the EU’s main importers of Russian liquefied natural gas, is actively working to cut imports from Russia and diversify supplies, including sourcing more from the United States.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      