Russian attacks kill 5, injure 7 in Ukraine over past day

At least five civilians were killed and seven others injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, according to regional authorities.

Russia launched 86 drones overnight, including 50 Shahed-type “kamikaze” drones. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 71 of them, while 15 drones struck six locations, and debris was found at two additional sites, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Donetsk Oblast, five people were killed and one injured during a Russian air strike on Kostiantynivka on September 18, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported. The victims included two women, aged 62 and 65, and three men, aged 65, 67, and 74, all reportedly on the street at the time. Four apartment buildings were damaged in the attack.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a 37-year-old man was wounded during an attack on the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz near Vovchansk, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. Another civilian was injured in Kherson Oblast, where five houses were damaged, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, four women were injured during Russian attacks in the Polohy district. Governor Ivan Fedorov reported that Russia carried out 376 attacks on 14 towns and villages across the region.

