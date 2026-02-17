Spain targets X, Meta, TikTok in new probe

Sanchez said the platforms risk harming children’s mental health, dignity, and rights, adding that authorities cannot allow such content to circulate online without consequences, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The investigation comes as part of broader government efforts to strengthen online child protection. Earlier this month, Spanish authorities announced new measures to curb online abuse, including a proposal to ban social media access for users under 16.

Officials say the move reflects growing concern across Europe about the misuse of artificial intelligence tools to create harmful digital content and the responsibility of major platforms to monitor and remove such material.