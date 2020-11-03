Armenia again violates ceasefire on border with Azerbaijan
- 03 Nov 2020 09:37
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
Units of the Armenian armed forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with mortars and firearms, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
On November 3, from 00:25 to 04:45 (GMT+4), the positions of Azerbaijani military units located in the Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan districts of Azerbaijan were shot at from the Berd, Chambarak and Vardenis regions of Armenia.