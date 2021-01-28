Armenia must refrain from politics ethnic and religious hatred - Azerbaijani MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs of the State of Israel has prepared an annual report on the situation with anti-Semitism in the world. This report, published on the eve of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day - January 27, assesses the anti-Semitic situation in the world in 2020.

The report says that anti-Semitism is on the rise in Armenia. Thus, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as political cooperation and defense trade between Israel and Azerbaijan have led to an alarming rise in the bar of anti-Semitism in Armenia. It is noted that political criticism was soon replaced by attacks against an ethnic-religious background and accusations against Jews of alleged historical and contemporary crimes against the Armenian people. Criticism of the State of Israel and even extreme anti-Semitic statements are said to have been made.

"As it is known, the propaganda of Nazism in Armenia and the glorification of fascism have been raised by us many times, including at the highest level. In this regard, we would like to recall the speech of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in 2019, based on specific documents and evidence," the Ministry said.

These tendencies, the Ministry noted, which are constantly raised by the Azerbaijani side and cause serious concern, are already reflected in international reports, and, thus, cause alarm in connection with the growth of anti-Semitism in Armenia.

"Ethnic and religious hatred has no future, and these ideas can be a disaster for the state and the people who promote it. Armenia must refrain from these dangerous tendencies and make efforts to establish international peace, cooperation, and prosperity. Undoubtedly, this will benefit Armenia, the region, and the international community," the Ministry said.

News.Az