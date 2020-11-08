Yandex metrika counter

Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijani villages

On November 8, from 07:40 to 08:10, the Armenian armed forces fired at the Azerbaijani villages of Tartar, Aghdam, and Aghjabedi districts, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said on Sunday. 

Units of the Azerbaijan Army took retaliatory measures to suppress the firing points of Armenian troops.


