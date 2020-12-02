Azerbaijan declares September 27 to be ‘Remembrance Day’

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order establishing the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan.

Under the presidential order, the Day of Remembrance will be marked on September 27 every year.

The order says: “In response to the next military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, which began on September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani people waged a Patriotic War for the liberation of their land from the occupation. Armenia, which was unable to withstand the triumphant march of the Azerbaijani Army, committed war crimes by resorting to provocations and targeting the innocent civilian population of Azerbaijan. We have liberated our lands at the expense of the lives and blood of the Azerbaijani people, our hero martyrs, soldiers, officers and veterans. As a sign of deep respect for our soldiers and officers, all our martyrs, who fought heroically in the Patriotic War, waved the Azerbaijani flag in our liberated lands and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of our country, September 27 will be marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan every year.”

News.Az