Azerbaijan, Turkey continue joint military drills (VIDEO)

Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense has released new video footage of the joint Winter Exercise 2021 that is going on in Kars.

During the regular stage of the exercises, the tasks were carried out with the involvement of tanks and howitzer-guns, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The exercises will last until February 12.

It should be noted that the Winter Exercise 2021 is held with the participation of units of the Turkish Armed Forces and the Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army.

