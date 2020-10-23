Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov meets US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington

+ ↺ − 16 px

On 23 October, 2020, within his working visit to the USA, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov had a meeting with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Minister discussed the latest situation in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and gave comprehensive information on the destructive policy of Armenia, including deliberate shelling the Azerbaijani peaceful population, mass use of foreign mercenaries and terrorists and other issues.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov stressed that the just position of Azerbaijan is based on the related resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and the relevant documents of other international organizations.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on bilateral Azerbaijan-USA relations.

News.Az