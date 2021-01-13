Azerbaijani President: Armenians did a lot of things which are subject to criminal investigation

Armenia’s policy of illegal settlement is a war crime, and it did not even hide this policy in the last period of occupation, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by ICESCO Director General Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.

“They were bringing people of Armenian origin from different parts of the world, settling them in the historical Azerbaijani territories, including historical city of Shusha,” the head of state said.

President Aliyev noted that the Armenians were changing the names of Azerbaijan’s cities and villages, changing even the origin of Christian religious monuments.

“They were changing the origin of ancient Christian nation of Udins’ religious heritage. They were converting ancient Caucasian Albanian churches into Armenian churches. So, they did a lot of things which are subject to criminal investigation,” he added.

The head of state stressed that Azerbaijan ha already started the process of evaluation of the damage.

“Material, cultural, moral, ecological, comprehensive damage will be evaluated with the assistance of well-known international companies. So that will allow us to sue the aggressor state Armenia in international courts,” the president said.

News.Az