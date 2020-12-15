Azerbaijani provides additional information on servicemen martyred in Patriotic War

In addition to its information of 3 December 2020 about 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who died as Shehid (martyr) in the Patriotic War, the Defense Ministry declared that 2756 Shehids have been buried by December 15.

The ministry presents the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried Shehids.

Work on finding servicemen considered as missing and the identification of persons, whose identity has not yet been established, continues.

Information on this will periodically be presented to the country's public.

May Allah rest the souls of all our Shehids!

We bow our heads in front of our Shehids!

The list of servicemen who died as Shehids in the Patriotic War

News.Az