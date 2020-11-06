Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s Tartar under Armenian shelling

Starting from 08:00 on November 6, the Armenian armed forces have been firing at Azerbaijan’s Tartar city, as well as Gazyan and Husanli villages of this district, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed.

Units of the Azerbaijan Army are taking retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy's firing points.

During the night, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region was also shelled by Armenian troops.


