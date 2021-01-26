Cities, villages to be established in liberated areas should be based on concept of “smart-city”, “smart-village" - President of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cities and villages to be established in the liberated areas should be based on the concept of “smart-city”, “smart-village”, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving in a video format Rashad Nabiyev due to his appointment as Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

“You should plan this work now so that the world's most advanced technologies are used in urban planning and project implementation. After that, perhaps even in parallel, we need to implement similar projects in other cities and villages. Because if we don't do it today, we will be left far behind tomorrow. We can't stay behind. As you know, during my participation in the Davos World Economic Forum, I meet with about 10 companies, the vast majority of which are technology companies. During these meetings, I see what is new in the world, what positive development there is, and I try to attract those companies to Azerbaijan. Therefore, the “smart city” and “smart village” concept must be developed and applied,” the head of state said.

