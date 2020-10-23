Discussions on Karabakh conflict held at UN Security Council 25 years later – top Azerbaijani official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were held at the UN Security Council 25 years later, on September 29 and October 19, 2020, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said on Friday.

“I regret that despite the four resolutions # 822, 853, 874 and 884, adopted in 1993 by the UN Security Council, related to the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the recent discussions in the UN Security Council related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were held in 1995,” Hajiyev said.

"In its resolutions, the UN Security Council condemn the use of force by Armenia against Azerbaijan, emphasize that Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan, there is a requirement that Armenian troops must be immediately withdrawn from all occupied Azerbaijani territories,” he noted.

After the discussions held in connection with the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the UN Security Council on October 19, a draft declaration was prepared on behalf of the chairman of the Security Council, which reflected a reference to the well-known UN Security Council’s resolutions. This project was mainly prepared by Russia and France.

“Non-permanent members of the UN Security Council and members of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) - Indonesia, Niger, Tunisia, Vietnam, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, South Africa, the Dominican Republic twice violated the silence procedure, insisting on the inclusion in the declaration of references to the UN Security Council resolutions. Thus, these states have once again demonstrated their adherence to the UN Charter, norms and principles of international law, UN Security Council resolutions, the Bandung principles, documents of the NAM. Following the persistent and principled position of the member states of the NAM, the draft declaration in question was officially withdrawn,” Hajiyev said.

“President Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to Indonesia, Niger, Tunisia, Vietnam, South Africa, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines, as well as the Dominican Republic for their fair and principled position and declares that, as he noted in his speech at the 18th Summit in Baku in 2019, as Chairman of the NAM, he will continue to defend in the UN and other international organizations the interests of the NAM member states, international law, and justice. Turning to all the NAM member states as chairman, President Ilham Aliyev calls for solidarity, unity, and mutual support based on the Bandung Principles,” the presidential aide added.

