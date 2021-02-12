EU Ambassador: We already started looking into possibilities of SGC extension towards new energy markets (EXCLUSIVE)

The 7th meeting Ministerial meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council yesterday marked strategic energy partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan, Ambassador Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan told News.az.

“It celebrated the completion of the very ambitious infrastructure project and start of commercial deliveries of the Caspian gas to European buyers and consumers. This project is mutually beneficial. This new transmission system ads to energy diversification and security in Europe. We already started looking into possibilities of extension of the SGC towards new energy markets, including to the countries in the Western Balkans”.

According to Jankauskas, that would help them and us all in the transition towards decarbonised energy system as we keep working on the European Green Deal, climate change, increase in renewables.

“Natural gas has a role in the clean energy transition, but it also entails a new responsibility, in particular the need to significantly reduce methane leaks resulting from gas production. I hope that our energy cooperation serves as basis for further enhancement of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU,” the ambassador added.

