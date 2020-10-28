Iran has condemned occupation of Azerbaijani territories from very beginning - Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the occupation of Azerbaijani territories from the very beginning and supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Special Envoy of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said while being received by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

“I would like to express my condolences to you, the people of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani state over the rocket attack on the city of Barda today and the killing of civilians there. You are well aware that the Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned the occupation of Azerbaijani territories from the very beginning and supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. I owe it to myself to congratulate you on the recent victories of the Azerbaijani Army on the battlefield and the liberation of a part of the occupied territories. I bow before all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives on this path,” Araqchi said.

